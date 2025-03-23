Austin Powers actor Mike Myers appears in a bizarre skit with the new Canadian prime minister to assure Canadians on the future of the country.

The viral video was uploaded to X on Saturday (22 March) as part of Mark Carney’s “elbows up” campaign. The movement, which stems from a hockey term, aims to push back against President Donald Trump’s tariffs and remarks about annexing Canada.

In the video, Carney quizzes Myers on Canadian culture before the actor asks: “Will there always be a Canada?”

“There will always be a Canada”, the prime minister responds.

Carney announced Sunday that a snap national election will be held April 28.