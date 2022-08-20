Steve Bannon calls Mike Pence a ‘disgusting coward’

Former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon hit out at the former vice president Mike Pence after the latter defended the FBI after agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Pence had told conservatives not to attack the FBI, but criticised the Justice Department for the search and said it was politically motivated.

On his War Room: Pandemic podcast, Mr Bannon said: “Just a disgusting coward. Of course, we’re the party of law and order, right. But this is not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about a police state.”

