Mike Pence says ‘US needs new leadership’ to bring country together

Mike Pence said that the American people need “new leadership,” as campaigning for the 2024 election begins.

The former US vice president spoke to Sky News on Sunday, 7 January, saying that the US is “open to new leadership.”

“We need new leadership, and we need leadership that can bring our country together and move us forward,” Mr Pence said.

He added: “I continue to be hopeful that our party will give the American people the opportunity for a new beginning.”