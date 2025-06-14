Watch as Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz confirmed that State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in what he described as a “politically motivated assassination.”

State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot but are “out of surgery,” the governor said in a press conference (14 June).

“We are cautiously optimistic they will survive,” he added. The suspect remains at large after exchanging gunfire with police at the Hortmans' home and fleeing the scene. Residents are urged not to approach the suspect and to call 911.