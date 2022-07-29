Video screen falls on stage during Hong Kong boyband Mirror’s concert

A giant video screen fell during Hong Kong boyband Mirror's concert in the city, injuring dancers and, according to local media, audience members.

Authorities said that one of the dancers were seriously hurt in the incident, which occurred during the performance in the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday, 28 July.

This video shows the moment the screen fell on the stage.

The concert was halted after the electronic panel fell, and none of the band's 12 members were injured.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said he was "shocked" in a statement.

