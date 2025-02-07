A flight tracker has captured the moment a Bering Air plane with 10 people on board disappears over Alaska.

The plane carrying went missing in rural Alaska during a dangerous winter storm, with search and rescue crews scouring the ground and medical personnel “standing ready”.

The “overdue” aircraft, operated by Bering Air, was reported missing just before 4pm local time on Thursday (6 February) while en route from Unalakleet to Nome in the west of the state.

Nine passengers and a pilot were on board the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan on Bering Air Flight 445, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety.