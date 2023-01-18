Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist

Police are searching for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, who went missing on 5 January with her partner Mark Gorden and their newborn baby.

Authorities are concerned for the welfare of the child, believed to have been only one to two days old at the time the parents abandoned their broken-down car near Bolton.

Gordon, 48, is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.

He was jailed in the late 1980s in the US, after raping and assaulting a woman in her early twenties when he was 14 years old.

