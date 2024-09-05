Missing 3-year-old found in Wisconsin cornfield by drone

A missing three-year-old boy was found in the middle of a cornfield in Wisconsin after police officers cleverly used a drone and thermal technology to locate him among the 6-foot-tall stalks.

Bodycam footage from last Sunday shows the moment Fond Du Lac County police located the boy, who told officers that he had found a cat.

“You’re safe now,” one officer could be heard telling the boy.

“We are going to find your mom. We are going to find your parents.”