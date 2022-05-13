Missing Picasso painting spotted in home of former first lady of Philippines

A Pablo Picasso painting was spotted in former First Lady of Philippines, Imelda Marcos’ home.

Social media users pointed out that the famed painter’s artwork was seen in photos of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s visit to his mother.

The painting could fetch up to eight billion pesos if sold, a former Presidential Commission on Good Governance chief Andy Bautista said.

It’s unclear if the painting is the original or a replica.

