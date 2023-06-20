As the desperate search continues to find and rescue the Titanic tourist submersible which has been missing for nearly two days in the Atlantic Ocean, the Independent takes a look at what we know so far.

The watercraft submerged on Sunday (18 June) morning with its support vessel, the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince. About an hour and 45 minutes later, the Titan lost contact with Polar Prince, authorities said.

The US Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard are involved in rescue efforts, and on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the subversive only had 40 hours of oxygen left, as time runs out to rescue the crew.