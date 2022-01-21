Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell suggests Black voters aren't Americans

Senate Republican Mitch McConnell suggested black voters aren't Americans during a press conference on Wednesday.

McConnell was responding to Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about voters access protections.

“Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” the Republican leader remarked.

The republican's comments immediately stirred up controversy.

"Holy s**t," Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump’s niece and one of his most vocal critics said before quoting author Toni Morrison: “In this country, American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate.”

