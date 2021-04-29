Millionaire Mitt Romney refused to applaud Joe Biden’s plans for taxing the wealthiest Americans and raising the minimum wage. The Senator from Utah, who is reportedly worth $250m from his career at private equity firm Bain Capital, refused to get to his feet or to clap when the president addressed the subjects during his speech to the joint session of Congress. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 per cent of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share,” Biden said. “Just their fair share.”