Olympic star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked into the UK as a child

Sir Mo Farah revealed he was trafficked into the UK from Somalia as a child, and that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Making the revelation in a BBC documentary, the Olympic star said after his father died in the civil war, he was separated from his mother and “brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”

Sir Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic golds, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.

