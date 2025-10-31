Police have released the arrest footage of Mohamad Samak, an Egyptian former international hockey player, who brutally stabbed his wife to death last year.

In video released by West Mercia Police on Friday (31 October), Samak cries as he asks an officer if he can see his wife Joanne, before professing his innocence.

As he is handcuffed, he asks “why are you doing this to me” before being led out of the property.

Samak, 43, stabbed Joanne Samak, 49, six times at their home in Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich Spa, on 1 July, 2024, though he claimed that she had taken her own life.

On Wednesday (29 October) Samak was found guilty on Wednesday after a retrial at Worcester Crown Court. On Friday, Judge James Burbidge KC sentenced him to imprisonment for life with a minimum term of 21 years.