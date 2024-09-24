Mohamed al-Fayed accuser says ‘smashing his legacy’ will provide justice

“Smashing” Mohamed al-Fayed’s legacy will provide justice, an alleged victim of the former Harrods boss has said.

Five women alleged they were raped by Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

During an appearance on Sky News, alleged victim Cheska was asked what kind of justice she could get now that Fayed is “not around to answer for his alleged crimes”.

“I think it gives everyone a sense of closure, it smashes his legacy, which is the next best thing we can get,” she said.