Fulham FC have paid tribute to their former chairman and owner, Mohamed Al-Fayed, following his death aged 94.

The club insisted it was 'saddened' and that they owed Mr Al-Fayed a 'debt of gratitude' for his work at Fulham.

In 2021 his net worth was around $1.8 billion, according to Forbes, and he had a wealth of businesses, including a luxury property portfolio.

Known for being the former Harrods owner, his family confirmed he had passed away of 'old age' on Wednesday (31 August).