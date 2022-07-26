Footage shows moment swimmer is injured by nursing Hawaiian monk seal

A 60-year-old Californian woman was injured by a nursing Hawaiian monk seal while swimming in Honolulu.

This footage, broadcast by FOX, shows the teacher as she tried to flee the angry mother.

The pup had been born just two weeks before the attack, which left the woman with lacerations on her face, back, and arm.

In response to the incident, Hawaii Marine Animal Response reminded the public to stay at least 150 feet from mother seals.

