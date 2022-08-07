A man from Arizona has detailed how he had to “fight” the medical community to get a diagnosis for monkeypox.

The anonymous individual also explained his symptoms, saying he woke up one morning with a “completely swollen” lip and white spots “oozing” discharge.

After CT scans and a number of other tests, he was finally tested for monkeypox.

“Having doctors tell you that they don’t know about this is scary,” he said.

“I didn’t even get any pain medication for this until Friday.”

The man is now isolating waiting to get the anti-viral medication needed.

