The mayor of a small village in western Lebanon has spoken out about factories dumping dangerous waste into rivers, after thousands of dead fish were found washed up on the side of Qaraoun Lake.

The Lebanese government has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars cleaning up Qaraoun Lake and the nearby Litani river, with no noticeable difference.

Qaraoun Village’s mayor, Yahya Daher, told Associated Press, “This is an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe. There was nothing one week ago when people were fishing. “