Tory MP targeted by suspected arson attack says he wears stab vest to protect himself

An MP whose north London office was targeted by a suspected arson attack on Christmas Eve says he wears a stab vest when going to public events.

Mike Freer, Conservative MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said the use of vests by his colleagues is “sadly par for the course these days”.

“I, personally, like some of my other colleagues, wear stab vests if I do public events,” Mr Freer told Sky News.

Police on Tuesday (26 December) continued to investigate a fire started on Christmas Eve in a shed at the MP’s office.

No one was in the office at the time of the blaze.