MP feels baby kicking as she stands up to ask question in House of Commons

Pregnant Conservative MP, Siobhan Baillie, felt her baby kicking as she stood to ask a question in the House of Commons.

As she rose to give her views on family breakdowns, Ms Baillie could be heard saying: "Thank you Mr Speaker – oh, I got a kick there."

Commons leader Mark Spencer then joked that she was "probably not the first person to get a kicking in this place," as fellow MPs broke out in laughter.

Ms Baillie had previously revealed she was pregnant with her second child during a debate earlier this year.

