All the times MPs have been filmed dancing, from Theresa May to Matt Hancock

The Tory Party conference 2023 has seen the likes of Priti Patel and Nigel Farage hitting the dancefloor together - however, it’s certainly not the first time MPs have been caught mid-jig.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will remember Matt Hancock showing off his moves to his fellow campmates, while Theresa May’s 2018 entrance to the Tory conference became an instant hit, after she swayed onto the stage to ‘Dancing Queen’.

Michael Gove has even been spotted in a student nightclub in Aberdeen throwing some shapes.