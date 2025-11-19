If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Luke Charters, Labour MP for York Outer, made a candid mental health admission during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) to mark International Men's Day.

Speaking about his own challenges in the House of Commons on Wednesday (19 November), Mr Charters opened up on a "dark cloud" settling over him after almost losing his wife during the birth of his first child.

Thanking him for his honesty, Sir Keir Starmer highlighted his government’s new men's health strategy "to tackle challenges that disproportionately affect men".