Gerry Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at a Dublin hotel seven years ago at a non-jury court.

The 60-year-old, known as “The Monk”, had denied being responsible for the death of Mr Byrne, 33, who died after being shot six times at a boxing weigh-in event at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

It was one of the first deadly attacks linked to the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud in Ireland.

During the judgment, Ms Justice Tara Burns said that there was “a reasonable possibility that the Regency was planned by Patsy Hutch, and that Gerard Hutch had stepped in” as the head of the family.

Sign up to our newsletters.