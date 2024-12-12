A killer from Edenbridge convicted of beating his disabled girlfriend to death told police “I know it is not good” as he was arrested in May .

Takeaway driver Huseyin Kalyoncu, 34, knocked Sonia Parker, 51, unconscious at the Styles Close home they shared following a dispute over her use of WhatsApp.

Paramedics tried to revive the victim, but she was pronounced deceased shortly after.

A court heard Ms Parker died as a result of some of her 69 injuries, which included internal bruising, damage to her liver, and multiple bone fractures across her body.

Kalyoncu pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied murdering Ms Parker.

He has been jailed for life and must serve at least 19 years in prison before he will be considered for parole after being sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, 11 December.