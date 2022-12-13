Moment ‘sadistic’ lab technician arrested for kidnapping girlfriend who he murdered

Police bodycam footage captures the moment a “sadistic” murderer was arrested for kidnapping a female work colleague he had been dating for less than a month.

Ross McCullam, who had admitted manslaughter before his trial, was unanimously convicted of the “merciless” murder of Megan Newborough at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.

In a video, released by Leicestershire Police, McCullam appears calm as he is handcuffed by officers.

The lab technician likely murdered Ms Newborough around 8pm on 6 August, before dumping her body near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.