Moment building collapses as Myanmar earthquake tremors hit Bangkok

A high-rise building under construction collapsed due to strong earthquake tremors in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 28.

Videos posted to social media show a multi-story building near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market crumbling into a cloud of dust after the city was hit by tremors from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake which struck Myanmar at midday.

Police responding to the scene told Associated Press there was no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.