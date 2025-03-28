Rooftop pool spills over skyscraper as Bangkok hit by earthquake tremors

Water from a rooftop pool was seen cascading down the side of a skyscraper in Bangkok, after tremors from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake were felt in Thailand on Friday, 28 March.

Bangkok police say they are evacuating people from unsafe buildings, with the public advised to avoid high-rise buildings, which dominate the densely populated Thai capital.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

The epicentre of the earthquake was about 17km (11 miles) from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.