Nadim Zahawi says he 'absolutely' believes Boris Johnson is honest

Boris Johnson is honest all of the time, newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi has said.

The prime minister’s leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

When asked by Susanna Reid if the PM is “100% honest”, Zahawi said: “Absolutely and to the best of his knowledge, he came to Parliament and explained what happened in Downing Street during lockdown.”

