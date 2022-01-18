Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tells MPs she’s ‘amazed to learn’ young people use YouTube

Nadine Dorries told MPs in the House of Commons that she was “amazing to learn” young people consume television via YouTube.

The culture secretary was discussing the future of the BBC following the decision to freeze the broadcaster’s funding and potentially abolish the licence fee completely in 2028.

“BBC documentaries are being put into YouTube and people are watching them on YouTube,” Ms Dorries said.

“Young people, I’m amazed to learn, consume huge amounts of television via YouTube.”

She has since been mocked by some on social media for not knowing how young people consume media.

