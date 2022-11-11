Moment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedy

A large section of Nasa’s destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.

Divers for a TV documentary first spotted the piece in March while looking for wreckage of a World War II plane.

The space agency has since verified that the find was part of the shuttle that broke apart shortly after liftoff on 28 January 1986.

All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe.

