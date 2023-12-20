Laser-chasing cat recruited for Nasa space communications demonstration video

Nasa demonstrated cutting-edge laser technology by beaming a cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away on 11 December.

The video, featuring a cat named Taters, marks a historic milestone as the furthest distance to have streamed a video from.

The demo transmitted the 15-second test video via a cutting-edge instrument called a flight laser transceiver, taking 101 seconds to reach Earth.

“This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meeting our future data transmission needs,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.