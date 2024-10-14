Watch the historic moment Nasa launched a spacecraft bound for Jupiter’s moon, Europa, after delays caused by Hurricane Milton. (October 14)

The rocket lifted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, embarking on a five-and-a-half year journey that will include swinging past Mars.

The mission, known as Europa Clipper, won’t search directly for alien life. Instead, it will focus on identifying the key ingredients needed to support life.

By studying Europa’s icy surface and probing beneath the ice, the spacecraft will look for signs of potentially life-sustaining environments.