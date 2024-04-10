Mysterious ‘surfboard’ orbits moon surface in Nasa photographs

A mysterious “surfboard” orbiting the moon has been captured in incredible photographs from Nasa.

Nasa photographed a sliver of a mysterious, surfboard-shaped object near the surface of the moon.

Further studies show that Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) actually saw its South Korean counterpart, as the two orbiters whizzed past one another.

The South Korean spacecraft appears distorted because of the extremely fast relative velocities between it and the LRO, about 7,200 miles per hour.

The Danuri is South Korea’s first spacecraft at the moon.