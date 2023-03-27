Nashville police rush to scene of Christian school shooting

Nashville police rushed to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Christian school on Monday, 27 March.

At least three children have died in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School, Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said.

This clip, taken on Route 431 through the city, shows emergency services driving to the scene of the shooting.

The shooter was engaged by Metro Nashville Police Department and is now dead, the department confirmed.

