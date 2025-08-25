Hundreds of people gathered to protest in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (24 August) as federal agents were seen searching a house.

Protesters banged spoons on pots and chanted “get out of our neighborhood” and “quit your job.”

After a few hours, agents left the unit carrying boxes as protesters chanted and booed.

The raid and protest comes amid President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and others to the nation’s capitol.

Some National Guard units in Washington, D.C. have started carrying firearms, an escalation of Trump’s military deployment.