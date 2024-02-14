Nato chief insists allies will be protected after Trump’s Russia remarks

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has dismissed comments made by former US President Donald Trump about allowing Russia to invade Nato allies.

“We should not undermine the credibility of Nato’s deterrence. And that’s both about the capabilities we are investing in, but also how we communicate, because deterrence is in the mind of our adversaries,” he said on Wednesday, 14 February.

He added that Moscow should have “no miscalculation or misunderstanding” about Nato’s readiness to protect ally countries.

It comes after the former president said that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to Nato member nations that are “delinquent” in devoting two per cent of their gross domestic product to defence.