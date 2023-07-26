Nigel Farage has called for a “cultural change” at NatWest and within the wider industry, as he promised to continue to campaign on account closures.

Mr Farage said NatWest “ought to go back to being a bank, rather than being a moral arbiter for political positions”.

He hit out at the wider NatWest Board in wake of the resignation of Dame Alison Rose. He said: “Anybody on that Board that backed that statement that was put out at 17.42 yesterday, a totally unsustainable and untrue statement, anybody that backed that behaviour, should be gone.”