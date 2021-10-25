The husband of detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is staging a second hunger strike, urging the government to do more to secure her release.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since 2016 on spying charges and recently lost her appeal against a second prison sentence.

The Foreign Office says it will "continue to press" on the issue, but Richard Ratcliffe has warned his wife is becoming "increasingly distraught".

She is currently staying with her mother in Iran, but is not allowed to leave the country and now faces a return to prison.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.