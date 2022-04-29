Neil Parish, the MP who had the Tory whip removed after being accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons, appeared on GB News earlier this week to discuss the then-anonymous MP accused of watching pornography.

"If you've got 650 members of parliament in what is a very intense area, you are going to get people that step over the line... I don't think there's necessarily a huge culture here but I think it does have to be dealt with," Parish told presenter Darren McCaffrey.

