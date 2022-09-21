American actor Evan Peters stars as Jeffrey Dahmer in a freshly released Netflix series exploring the infamous serial killer’s crimes.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will tell the story of the notorious murder, largely from the points of view of his many victims.

Also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster,” Dahmer killed 17 men and boys in a murderous spree between 1978 and 1991.

All 10 episodes are now available to stream on Netflix from today, 21 September.

