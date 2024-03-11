Floodwater inundates New Hampshire coastal town in drone footage

Drone footage shows floodwater inundating the US coastal town of Hampton, New Hampshire, on Sunday 10 March.

The area was seen swamped with seawater at high tide, marking the second major flood for Hampton this year after a powerful winter storm in January struck the East Coast, affecting multiple states.

Debris was seen floating on the water’s surface, while several cars were seen stranded on streets amid the flooding.

Police said all roads except High Street were back open by Sunday evening, as the flooding subsided.

Southern Maine was also hit by flooding over the weekend.