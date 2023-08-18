Female arcade player ‘throws skee-ball’ that hits child’s head after ‘disagreement’

Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who appeared to throw a skee-ball that struck a child in the head at an arcade.

Cape May Police Department shared footage of the incident on Facebook, saying that the woman was “involved in a disagreement” with another man.

“As a result, she throws a Skeeball at the other party that ends up striking a child in the back of the head,” the force wrote.

The woman can be seen standing near the unidentified arcade’s skee-ball alleys, before launching the ball in the direction of a group standing close by.