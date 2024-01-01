Hong Kong welcomes New Year with city’s largest ever firework display

Hong Kong has welcomed in the New Year with the city’s largest firework display to date.

Set against the iconic Hong Kong skyline, spectators were treated to a 12-minute firework musical, surpassing any previous New Year’s Eve displays in the city in both coverage and duration.

Here in the UK, London’s famous skyline lit up to ring in 2024 with the capital’s biggest-ever event for New Year.

More than 12,000 fireworks, 600 drones, 430 lights, and a varied soundtrack of songs and voice-over clips welcomed in the new year in the capital on Sunday night