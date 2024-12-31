Myleene Klass makes campaigning vow after MBE for services to miscarriage awareness

Myleene Klass has vowed not to stop campaigning for miscarriage awareness after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year honours list 2025.

The singer and TV show host, 46, was honoured for services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness, and charity.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, 31 December, Klass said: “I will not stop.

“I'm even more determined now to be able to use my platform to call for change and to get the care that these women and these babies so rightfully deserve.”