Woman attempting to jump into East River grabbed by NYPD officers

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Quick-acting NYPD officers saved the life of a woman who attempted to jump into the East River.

A passerby noticed the woman, aged 19, looking upset and sitting on the wrong side of the fence lining the river on Sunday 17 March and notified three nearby police officers.

One officer is seen talking to the woman before she lowers herself towards the water.

Inches from being swept by the East River’s current, she can be heard screaming for officers to let her go.

The three refused, holding onto her until harbour units arrived safely below.

One officer told ABC News that he has since spoken to a worried family member who assured him the young woman was responsive and improving.