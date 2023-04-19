New York mayor Eric Adams praised the robotic dog deployed by emergency services to assess a parking garage collapse that occurred on Tuesday, 18 April.

At least one person has died and five were injured in the collapse at the four-storey facility in lower Manhattan.

"I do want to point out that thank God we had the robotic dog that was able to go in the building. This is ideally what we talk about -- not sending a human being inside a building that was unstable," Mr Adams said.

The mayor also confirmed emergency services used a drone to survey the damage.

