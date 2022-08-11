A horse was hosed down by NYPD officers after it collapsed from exhaustion in the middle of the road.

Distressing footage shows the animal laying motionless on the ground, as the police try to cool it down.

According to the New York Post, officers were finally able to get him on his feet after more than an hour.

The incident happened in Manhattan on Wednesday (10 August) amid a heatwave that has gripped the city in recent days.

