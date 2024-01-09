Susan Sarandon joins Gaza ceasefire protesters blocking NYC bridges

Susan Sarandon joined protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as they blocked bridges in New York City, disrupting Monday’s traffic (8 January).

Footage posted online by Writers Against the War on Gaza shows the actor, 77, explaining her reasons for joining the protests.

“Because no one’s free until everyone’s free. And it’s my tax money that’s paying for all these horrible weapons, so it’s my personal responsibility. And it’s a genocide - there’s no bystanders in a genocide,” she said.

More than 300 arrests were made on Monday as people blocked roads in the city.