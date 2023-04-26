Moment three-year-old boy rescued from train tracks in New York

A three-year-old child with autism was rescued from train tracks in New York by workers on an approaching Metro-North train.

Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy was operating a southbound Hudson Line train on 6 April when he spotted the boy on the tracks near Tarrytown Station.

He immediately alerted nearby train crews and footage shows another train, helmed by engineer Shawn Loughran and a trainee, spotting the child dangerously near - and then on top of - an electrified third rail.

Once the electricity is cut from the tracks, a worker can be seen running ahead of the train to snatch the boy out of harm’s way.

The crew then travelled back to Tarrytown, where they were met by Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department officers and Tarrytown EMS.

